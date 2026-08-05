Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 : la berline électrique bat le record de sa catégorie sur le Nürburgring

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ 2027 (Photo par Mercedes-AMG)
Avec un chrono de 7:32,070 sur la Nordschleife, l’AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ électrique s’impose comme la référence de son segment
La Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ a signé un temps de 7 minutes 32,070 secondes sur les 20,832 km de la Nordschleife
Les trois moteurs à flux axial développent jusqu’à 500 kW, soit 680 ch, pour un 0 à 100 km/h en seulement 2,7 secondes.
La batterie de 94 kWh promet environ 575 km d’autonomie.
Le 28 juillet 2026, la nouvelle
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ a franchi la ligne d’arrivée de la Nürburgring-Nordschleife en 7 minutes 32,070 secondes, un temps officiellement chronométré et certifié. La berline sportive électrique devient ainsi la référence de son segment sur ce tracé réputé être le plus exigeant au monde.
Mercedes-AMG dévoile la CLA 45 2027, une électrique sous-compacte de 680 chevaux
Haute technologie motrice
Le modèle doit cette performance à trois moteurs à flux axial, une technologie déjà utilisée sur l’
AMG GT quatre portes, qui délivrent jusqu’à 500 kW (680 ch.) et propulsent la voiture de 0 à 100 km/h en seulement 2,7 secondes. Leur répartition sur les deux essieux, combinée à un système de transmission intégrale entièrement variable, assure motricité et précision en virage.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ 2027 (Photo par Mercedes-AMG)
Le mode « Race »
Le record a été réalisé en mode de conduite « Race », un réglage pensé pour la piste qui optimise réactivité et fermeté du châssis. La voiture bénéficie aussi d’un aileron arrière actif et de volets de calandre pilotés électroniquement, qui ajustent l’aérodynamique selon la situation pour gagner en stabilité ou en autonomie. Un système de gestion prédictive de l’énergie, le Predictive Performance Manager, répartit intelligemment la puissance disponible tout au long du circuit plutôt que de solliciter un maximum en continu.
Côté autonomie, la batterie lithium-ion de 94 kWh, une taille élevée pour la catégorie, permet de parcourir plus de 670 km pour la berline en mode WLTP soit environ 575 kilomètres.
Un jalon historique
Le Dr Stefan Weckbach, président de la direction de Mercedes-AMG GmbH et responsable des divisions
Mercedes-Benz Classe G & Mercedes-Maybach, résume bien l’aventure de cette CLA 45, un aboutissement : « AMG est né sur circuit. Depuis près de 60 ans, nous avons prouvé avec de nombreux véhicules que cet ADN perdure encore aujourd’hui. La CLA 45 écrit maintenant le prochain chapitre de cette histoire. C’est le véhicule le plus rapide de sa catégorie sur le circuit le plus exigeant au monde. Un grand merci aux collègues qui ont rendu ce record possible. Je suis certain que ce ne sera pas le dernier record AMG sur la Nordschleife. »
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ 2027 (Photo par Mercedes-AMG)
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45+ 2027
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2
Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2