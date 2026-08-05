Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 : la berline électrique bat le record de sa catégorie sur le Nürburgring

Der neue elektrische Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+. Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7‒16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A Die Angaben sind vorläufig. Es liegen bislang weder bestätigte Werte von einer amtlich anerkannten Prüforganisation noch eine EG-Typgenehmigung noch eine Konformitätsbescheinigung mit amtlichen Werten vor. Abweichungen zwischen den Angaben und den amtlichen Werten sind möglich.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Limousine | Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 18,7-16,5 kWh/100 km | CO₂- Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A2 The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ electric. Energy consumption combined: 18.7–16.5 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A The figures are provisional. To date, there are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation, nor is there an EC type-approval or a certificate of conformity containing official figures. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official figures.;Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Saloon | combined energy consumption: 18.7 – 16.5 kWh/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO2 class: A2